Corbyn’s Labour conference speech: Six things to look out for

Jeremy Corbyn will try and rally Labour supporters with his speech at the end of the party’s conference today. Here are six things to watch for:

Speech notes

Last year Corbyn baffled the conference audience when he bellowed “strong message here”. It later emerged he had read out a reminder to himself on how to deliver that passage.

Unity

In the aftermath of Corbyn’s leadership election victory, unity has become the watchword of this conference and will no doubt make an appearance in today’s speech. Unfortunately for Labour, both sides think that unity means “start agreeing with us”.

Olive branches

Corbyn has said he wants to wipe the slate clean and hinted that some of the MPs who resigned from the frontbench in June might be about make a comeback. Will he name names?

Who is in the hall?

Two conferences have been taking place this week with the main hall dominated by the Corbyn faction and the moderates talking on the fringes. Will any moderates be around for their leader’s speech or will they already be on the train home?

Socialism

Once a word uttered cautiously, if it all, by the upper echelons of the Labour Party - it has featured strongly at this conference. On Monday, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told conference goers they don’t have to whisper it any nire. Will Corbyn shout it?

Winning

The desire to win elections should be a given for a political party but in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour it has become a topic for debate. Expect him to try and convince the conference he understands that Labour needs power to achieve anything.