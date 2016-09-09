Corinne Bailey Rae in Leeds Town Hall concert

CORINNE Bailey Rae is one of a string of stars lined up to perform at Leeds Town Hall over the next few months.

The singer from Leeds will be appearing at the town hall on October 28 and tickets for the show have gone on sale.

The What’s On at Leeds Town Hall brochure for Septemer to December, which has been just been released, includes a wide variety of entertainment.

It includes folk and pop music, classical concerts, comedy, film, talks and tours alongside the world-class International Orchestral Season.

Folk star Kate Rusby returns to Leeds Town Hall on October 1 for what promises to be a sold-out evening.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s James Vincent McMorrow visits Leeds on October 12 following sold-out performances at Sydney Opera House and London’s Barbican.

The world-renowned Leeds International Orchestral Season 2016/17 opens with a visit from the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra on October 8 and features concerts by the finest orchestras from home and abroad, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on October 15 and Czech National Symphony Orchestra on November 19.

The Leeds Lunchtime Organ Series starts up again in September and continues through to next spring, featuring guest soloists, choirs and musicians.

Regular autumn highlights include Light Night on October 6 and 7 and Leeds International Film Festival from November 3 to 17, which celebrates its 30th year with over 300 screenings across 30 venues.

Leeds Town Hall will also also host the Ocean Film Festival World Tour on September 29. From the producers of the popular Banff Film Festival, it showcases the world’s most amazing ocean films filmed above and below the water’s surface.

The Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concerts will take place on December 15 followed by a family concert featuring The Snowman on December 18 and the Viennese Whirl on New Year’s Eve.

To request a copy of the current brochure, call 0113 378 6600, email music@leeds.gov.uk or download a copy at www.leedstownhall.co.uk.

For more information, visit www.leedstownhall.co.uk. Book now on 0113 376 0318.