Coroners in West Yorkshire are appealing for information to trace the relatives of a man who was found dead at his home.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of 53-year-old Stephen Baxter from Aviary Mount, Armley but officers are appealing for information to trace his relatives.

He was found on June 21 and any relatives or anyone who has any information of Mr Baxter's relatives are asked to contact Coroner's Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292 301.