CORONER'S officers in Wakefield are appealing for relatives of a 67-year-old man from Pontefract to get in touch.

Mr Upton, 67, died from natural causes at his home off Wakefield Road, Pontefract, on December 7.

It is believed he was a retired coal miner.

Any relatives of Mr Upton are asked to contact Wakefield Coroner's Officer Gary Baines on 01924 292 077.