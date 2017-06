AN APPEAL has been launched to trace the relatives of a 76-year-old man who was found dead at his home in Hull.

Thomas Frederick Brownlee was found dead at his home on Anlaby Road, Hull on Monday May 22.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, however enquiries to trace a next of kin have so far proved unsuccessful.

Anyone who can hep trace Mr Brownlee's relatives is asked to call the coroner's office on 01482 613009.