Coroner seeks relatives of late Meltham man

Coroner’s officers are seeking help to trace any relatives of Antony Grzelak who has died at his home in Meltham, Huddersfield.

Mr Grzelak died of natural causes aged 57 at his home on Golcar Brow Road on September 25. It is believed that he was born in Leeds.

Any family members or anyone who knows of any relatives of Mr Grzelak are asked to contact coroner’s officer Malcolm Dyson at Bradford Coroner’s Office on 01274 373719.