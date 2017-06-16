Coroners seek help to find family of Wakefield man with links to Hull

Wakefield Coroners are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a man who died in the city earlier this month.

Danny O'Brian, formerly known as Patrick Shannon, died at his home address in Ackworth on June 5.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 60-year-old's death.

Mr O'Brian is thought to have had links in the Hull area and possibly has relatives living in Birmingham and Redford.

Any relatives are asked to contact Coroners Officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.