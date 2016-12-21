Coroners seeking family of Hull man who died this morning

Coroners officers are asking for the public's help in tracing the family of an 81-year-old Hull man.

David F Appleby was pronounced dead at his home on Oakwell Grove in the early hours of this morning.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "There were no suspicious circumstances, however, to date we have not been able to identify any next of kin."

Any family or people with information should call the coroner’s office on 01482 613009, quoting log 616 of December 20.