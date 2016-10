Former Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander has died aged 90.

Alexander, who played the much-loved character Hilda Ogden between 1964 and 1987, died in hospital three days after her 90th birthday.

She had been admitted to Southport hospital for tests but was discharged after a couple of days and allowed to return to her nursing home, her niece Sonia Hearld, 64, said.

But on Tuesday Alexander was readmitted to hospital, where she later died peacefully on Friday.