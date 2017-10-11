Could new 25-year deal keep Hunslet RLFC at Leeds’ John Charles Centre for Sport?

It is an area of Leeds that has proudly flown the Rugby League flag for decades.

And next week, councillors hope to tackle a new agreement to extend Hunslet Rugby League Football Club’s (RLFC) stay at their ground for the foreseeable future.

The club has played its home fixtures at the John Charles Centre for Sport, in south Leeds, since 1995.

However, Hunslet’s lease agreement for the stadium, with Leeds City Council, expired in 2015.

A temporary deal was put in place between the club and the council to allow Hunslet to continue using the facility. Now a report to the council’s executive board, which meets next Wednesday, outlines plans for a new lease agreement that would effectively cement the ground as the club’s home.

The 25-year agreement, if approved next week, will see Hunslet pay a minimum base rent that would be fixed for 10 years, subject to change if the club is promoted.

Under the new agreement, the club will retain the right to play up to 25 matches per season, and keep its use of the office, bar and club shop on site.

The club’s Hunslet Rugby League Charitable Foundation will be required to provide a community development programme as part of the deal.