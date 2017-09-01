Could you help find a mum of two's precious memento lost in Harrogate?

A desperate plea has been made by a visitor to the district after losing a necklace containing a unique memento of her two young children.

Teacher Karen Llyod had travelled to Harrogate from Chester with her family to enjoy a holiday before the start of the school term. However she was left devastated after realising her silver sterling necklace, etched with the fingerprints of her two children Eden and Brodie, aged six and three, was missing following a run on Wednesday (August 30).

The necklace holds a special place in Mrs Llyods's heart, not only is it unique but the piece helped her return to work following the birth of her son Brodie.

She said: "I bought it when I was going back to work after having my youngest, It just feels like I was carrying part of them with me everyday. I very rarely take it off, even if I don't wear it I never leave without it.

"I work long hours and it is a comfort thing for me, I head out at six morning and I won't be back until after six in the evening. This is something I just cannot replace."

Mrs Llyod went running from her hotel, the Premier Inn on Springfield Avenue, and says she passed the Majestic hotel three times before she realised the necklace was missing.

She had messaged members of her running club with a picture of herself just prior to this where the necklace is visible, leading her to believe it was dropped shortly afterwards.

The necklace is a large piece and identifiable from the fingerprints but no-one has yet handed it in. If you think you could help email Alexander.Beard@jpress.co.uk