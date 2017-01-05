Could your business be in the top 100 tech companies in the north?

Technology investment bank GP Bullhound has called on the North’s best tech companies to come forward for the Northern Tech Awards 2017 and be part of the region’s first Northern Tech 100 League Table.

The bank is partnering with Tech North, the government backed tech sector initiative, to jointly find, recognise and celebrate the region’s biggest tech success stories.

The North’s premier technology awards ceremony will take place on March 30 in Newcastle. The league table ranking those companies in order of their rate of growth will be published on the same day.

In 2016 Skyscanner, the online travel platform, was awarded the prestigious Overall Judges’ Award, demonstrating outstanding levels of innovation, leadership and international reach. Skyscanner was sold last month to Chinese travel company Ctrip for £1.4bn.

Hugh Campbell, managing partner of GP Bullhound, said: “The growth of the Northern digital economy continues to accelerate, contributing over £18 billion to the region’s productivity. Digital businesses across the North are having a sizeable impact on the immediate growth and future prosperity of the national economy.”

The awards celebrate tech firms that have had at least three years of revenue growth, with a minimum level of revenue of £500,000 in 2014.