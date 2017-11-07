Council leader cleared of misconduct claims

Councillors have agreed unanimously to accept a report clearing a council leader of allegations of misconduct in public office and using his position to influence planning decisions.

Coun Steve Parnaby, leader of East Riding Council, was found not to have breached the Member Code of Conduct, following an internal investigation.

However several standards committee members today raised concerns about the scope of the investigation and asked why claims of alleged non declaration of gifts and holidays had not been included.

A number of claims surfaced in February in a letter to councillors from Coun Parnaby’s former close friend, Cottingham-based property developer Peter Robinson. In the end just four allegations were investigated.

They included another developer allegedly telling Mr Robinson while in a pub in Beverley: “Steve would sort out the planning.”

Mr Robinson also claimed that after he had rejected an alleged proposal to involve Coun Parnaby and a third party in the submission of a planning application, he was told by Coun Parnaby: “You can get stuffed” and “I will make sure you have to go to appeal.”

The planning application was refused by the council and later at appeal. The comments were said to have been made in a short telephone conversation between Mr Robinson and Coun Parnaby in 2012.

Coun Parnaby was also accused of referring to planning committee chairman Coun Phyllis Pollard as “A lovely lady but she does not know what day it is.”

The investigation found no corroborating third party evidence of any of the alleged comments. In a letter to investigators Coun Parnaby rejected the claims stating that the other developer was a close friend, but he had always kept the “friendship, council and business matters separate.”

He had “no recollection” of the 2012 conversation with Mr Robinson, and said the claims about Coun Pollard had “upset him most” stating: “I would certainly not say anything of that nature about Phyllis who is a valued friend and colleague.” The developer, who was said to have made the remark in the pub, had no recollection of it.

Head of legal services Mathew Buckley said: “The conclusion is that there is no independent evidence to support any of the allegations and therefore no breach of the Code of Conduct is demonstrated.”

Independent Person Amanda Thomlinson agreed there was no supporting evidence, saying some of the conversations went back quite a long time, which blurred the issue.

Suggesting someone had exerted influence over the planning process implied others were susceptible but “no one in the council had come forward to complain.”

Councillors to know why allegations about non-declaration of gifts and holidays, made by Mr Robinson, were excluded from the investigation.

They were told the matters were not referred on by the assessment sub-committee.

Head of legal services Mathew Buckley said one allegation referred to Coun Parnaby going on holiday with a developer. He said: “Coun Parnaby doesn’t deny they are friends, they have been friends for years. There is no evidence anything like that needed to be declared. It is in his private life - it is not something he needs to declare.”

Coun Phil Davison replied: “There are other examples.” Mr Buckley responded: “They were not referred for investigation.”

Coun Josie Head asked about the council’s investigative powers. She said: “As a general question if there was an allegation of having received a large item that is fairly costly how far can your investigation go?”

She asked whether they could find out who paid for gifts. Mr Buckley said the council did not have the powers police had.

He confirmed he had no contact with the police.

Mr Robinson, who did not attend, said this afternoon: “It has been a whitewash but I am pleased councillors are asking questions.”