Council leaders’ resist minister’s ‘take it or leave it’ ultimatum

SOUTH YORKSHIRE council leaders are refusing to commit to going ahead with their devolution deal despite a clear warning from the Government it cannot be renegotiated.

Sheffield City Region Combined Authority chairman Sir Steve Houghton insisted there were still questions about the deal which needed to be answered.

Questions were raised over the deal after it was suggested Prime Minister Theresa May might not insist on the elected mayors her predecessor demanded as part of devolution agreements.

Council leaders in South Yorkshire suggested they might want to renegotiate the draft deal they signed with then chancellor George Osborne which includes the election of a new metro mayor in May next year.

However this week Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke moved to end doubts around the deal by making clear elected mayors remain essential to any devolution agreement.

Sir Steve said: “We welcome further clarity from Government on whether the Mayor is still needed as there are still significant concerns around the mayoral model among a number of city region authorities.

“We won’t make the final decision to go ahead unless we are absolutely sure that this is best possible outcome for our residents and that there are no other options open to us.

“Any decision on the mayor and any election timetable is therefore subject to these considerations.

The combined authority is due to decide whether the devolution deal, which includes Chesterfield and Bassetlaw as well as South Yorkshire councils, by the end of October.

The deal includes an extra £30m a year for the area over the next 30 years to spend on transport and other schemes designed to grow the area’s economy.

The West, North and East of the region have yet to agree devolution deals.