Council to decide how to demolish the Futurist

Scarborough Council's planning committee will meet today to decide on the method of demolition for the Futurist.

The full council voted by 22 votes to 21 in January to knock down the historic theatre.

Today's application to raze the building to the ground and stabilise the cliffs behind it has been recommended for approval by the council's planning officers.

On Tuesday the council's cabinet approved the £3.91m budget for the demolition process.

Close to 100 objections have been received from members of the public and organisations including the Theatres Trust.

Many of the objectors are expected to turn up to the Town Hall today.

Ahead of the meeting Green councillor Dilys Cluer wrote on her Facebook page: "[Today] the Planning Committee considers the application re the demolition method for the Futurist Theatre.

"You've probably heard this already, but remember, we're not deciding WHETHER to demolish the theatre (that has already been decided) but whether the METHOD is appropriate."