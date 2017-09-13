Council workers alerted to dozens of uprooted and damaged trees across Sheffield

Council workers in Sheffield were alerted to 47 trees which were uprooted or damaged during Storm Aileen overnight.

Teams are working their way around the city removing fallen trees and branches from the roads.

A tree uprooted in last night's storm

A Streets Ahead spokeswoman said: “The council received 47 reports of damage to trees in high winds from Storm Aileen overnight. This was a mixture of fallen branches, damage to branches and branches at risk of falling

“Streets Ahead teams are currently working their way around the city to make the trees and surrounding areas affected by the stormy conditions safe."

To report issues caused by extreme weather conditions call Streets Ahead on 0114 2734567 or email streetsahead@sheffield.gov.uk