Countdown underway to the 2016 MADE festival

Leading names are in the frame for this year’s MADE 2016 event in Sheffield.

Now in its sixth year, it will include a full week of fringe events starting on Monday November 7 alongside a main conference to be held at The Sheffield Crucible Theatre on Tuesday November 8.

The conference will see industry experts, including Ian Livingstone, from around the globe speaking on subjects such as finance, technology, creative thinking, leadership and market development.

With top entrepreneurs from different sectors of business speaking at the main conference, you will learn all about their experience of selling internationally, how they challenged the most dominant players in the market and the various funding options available to small businesses.

As well as Mr Livingstone, speakers will include Emma Jones, founder of Entreprise Nation and one of the co-founders of StartUp Britain and James Akrigg, head of Technology for Partners Microsoft.

Other speakers at the conference range from Penny Mallory, the first woman in the world to compete in a World Car Rally, Jimmy Cregan owner of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee (a successful start-up which now sells coffee in over 3000 stores across the UK including Tesco, Waitrose and BP), Steve Bartlett CEO of Social Chain (a social media start-up turned multi-million pound business) and Stuart Miller cofounder and CEO of Bybox (a Silicon Valley start-up which now turns over of $120 million).

The annual event, which brings together inventors, designers, manufacturers, business owners, with budding entrepreneurs will be moving to the Crucible Theatre this year.

Councillor Leigh Bramall, Sheffield City Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Economy, said: “We are really excited to welcome all these inspirational speakers, including one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry, to inspire our future entrepreneurs and start-ups as well as those who are entrepreneurial but working in existing businesses here in Sheffield. MADE festival is a significant event in the UK’s business calendar.”