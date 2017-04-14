Country life to be served up in central Leeds

Country life will be showcased in the city for a celebration of Upper Nidderdale in Leeds next weekend.

Kirkstall Abbey will host a petting zoo of farm animals, willow weaving, nature trails, foraging walks and there will be the chance to learn how to milk a cow at the free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 22, 11am-3pm. Other activities include stone masonry demonstrations, bee keeping advice and bird watching.

Organisers of the event at Kirkstall Abbey hope to tempt more people to visit Nidderdale and see its natural beauty for themselves. Picture by Alistair Ratcliffe.

Iain Mann, manager of the Upper Nidderdale in the City scheme at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “Our Upper Nidderdale in the City event is all about showing people who live in Leeds the wide range of things that happen in a rural area like Nidderdale – it’s only 25 miles from Kirkstall Abbey to Pateley Bridge but they are very different places!

“We hope that by bringing a bit of what is special about Upper Nidderdale to Leeds, people will get more of an understanding of the area and will want to come and have a look for themselves.”

Upper Nidderdale forms part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty.