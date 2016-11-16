Court hearing over Yorkshire MEP row

FORMER Olympic rower Alex Story today failed in his bid to prevent the installation of Leeds councillor John Procter as MEP for Yorkshire.

The High Court refused Mr Story’s request to stop Mr Proctor being invited to take the European Parliament seat left vacant by former MEP Timothy Kirkhope’s move to the Lords.

Mr Story was higher on the Conservatives’ list of candidates for Yorkshire in the 2014 European elections but the party has refused to endorse his claim to the seat.

Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan, acting in his capacity as Yorkshire’s returning officer for the European elections, wrote to Mr Story last month inviting him to be the Conservatives’ replacement for Mr Kirkhope.

However with the Conservatives failing to support Mr Story, it is understood Mr Riordan’s next move was expected to be to ask Coun Proctor to take the seat.

Mr Story was seeking an injunction to stop that offer being made and give him more time to prepare his legal case arguing he had been unfairly treated.

However, Mr Riordan now appears free to go ahead and invite Coun Procter to become Conservative MEP for Yorkshire.

European elections are conducted under proportional representation rules and on a regional basis.

Each party submits a list of candidates and, in broad terms, the more votes it receives the more of its candidates become MEPs.

At the last election in 2014, the Conservatives secured one of Yorkshire’s six seats which went to its top candidate, Mr, now Lord, Kirkhope.

If a Westminster MP steps down a by-election is triggered but in the case of an MEP resigning the seat normally goes to the next person on their candidates list.

In 2014, Mr Story was the Conservatives’ second-ranked candidate while Coun Procter was third.

The Conservatives have previously issued a statement describing Coun Procter as Yorkshire’s new MEP despite the fact he has not been offered the seat.

Mr Story told The Yorkshire Post last month he had told Mr Riordan he would be taking the seat, saying it was a “privilege to represent Yorkshire”.

He was the Conservatives’ candidate for Leeds North West at the 2015 General Election and in Wakefield in 2010.

Before entering politics, Mr Story represented Britain at the 1996 Olympics.

