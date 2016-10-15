Crash closes A64 near York

POLICE have closed the A64 in both directions near York this morning due to an overturned car on the carriageway.

The A64 is closed in both directions between the A1237 York Outer Ring Road at Hopgrove roundabout and the A169 at Malton.

Traffic is queueing in both directions following an accident near the Highwayman Cafe.

Highways England tweeted just after 10.30am today: “Long delays due to the #A64 closure between A1237 #York and A169 #Malton. Closed both ways for police investigation following collision.”