A major Leeds road has been blocked in both directions due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills.

The road has been shut in both directions due to a road traffic collision between Roseville Road and Elford Grove.

Long delays could hit road users in the area.

Earlier today plans were unveiled to help ease congestion in Leeds with new investment.

