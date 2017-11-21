Crash death tragedy of Leeds man, 20, who ‘lived for his motorbike’

Have your say

A TRAINEE gardener who “lived for his motorbike” died after losing control of his machine in Otley, a inquest heard.

Learner rider Jack Swift, 20, suffered fatal traumatic injuries when he struck a lamp post after his bike collided with the back of a BMW X5 car on West Chevin Road at Otley, an inquest at Wakefield heard.

The inquest was told Mr Swift, of St Davids Road, Otley, was riding his orange and white KTM 125 off road style bike up West Chevin Road towards Guiseley when the collision happened at around 5.40pm on March 9.

Off duty police constable Lee Worsman was walking his dog in Otley at around 5.30pm that day when he saw the bike being ridden over the 20mph speed limit on North Parade, the inquest was told.

PC Worsman wrote in a statement read to the court: “I thought he was riding the bike dangerously and was a risk to himself.”

The inquest heard Mr Swift overtook a Fiesta on West Chevin Road before his bike collided with the back of a white BMW X5 car.

West Yorkshire Police collision investigator Keith Reyner said that in his opinion Mr Swift had lost control of the bike due to either harsh acceleration or speed.

Mr Reyner said: “My feeling is he has gone a bit too fast on that right hand bend and has been in a position where he has made contact with the BMW.”

Mr Reyner said Mr Swift slid off the motorcycle and struck a lamp post.

A doctor with Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed Mr Swift’s death at the scene at 6pm.

Mr Reyner said the KTM 125 bike Mr Swift was riding was “not a typical learner rider motorcycle,” adding: “For its size it is quite a powerful motorcycle.”

Mr Swift’s father Graham wrote in a statement read to the court: “He lived for his motorbike.”

Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a verdict that Mr Swift died as a result of a road traffic collision.

After the hearing, Mr Swift’s mother Lynn said: “He loved his job and he loved life. He will just be very sadly missed by all of us.”