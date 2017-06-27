Crash in Seamer claimed the life of local woman

A woman died at the scene of a crash in Seamer in this weekend, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said that the 63-year-old woman had suffered fatal injuries when her Kia Picanto collided with another vehicle on Saturday.

A spokesman said the information had only been released today to allow officers time to trace and inform close family members.

The crash happened on the B1261 Main Street, near to Chew Lane and between the A64 - at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

It involved the light-coloured Kia Picanto and a blue Citroen C5, whose 63-year-old driver was taken by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to abdominal injuries.

The man, who was from the East Riding of Yorkshire, has been discharged from hospital.

Police are yet to formally named the woman, saying only that she lived locally.

A full road closure was put in place at the scene on Saturday, with the road reopening just after 9pm.

It was carried out to allow emergency services to work safely and to give collision investigators time to gather evidence.

Now they are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing either the blue Citroen C5 or the light-coloured Kia Picanto prior to the incident or the incident itself.

The Citroen had been heading south towards Staxton when it collided with the Kia, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Anyone with information is urged to email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Zoe Billings.