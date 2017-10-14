Craven and Richmond named as best places to bring up kids

Have your say

The Craven and Richmond­shire districts of North Yorkshire have been named amongst the best places in Britain to bring up children.

Harrogate and Selby are also listed in the Halifax bank’s annual “children’s quality of life” survey. The findings echo those of the government’s study of the nation’s happiness and wellbeing, released last month.

Halifax places only the Orkney and Shetland Islands above Craven, which is centred on the Dales town of Skipton.

Richmondshire is placed 10th on its list, Harrogate 19th and Selby 32nd.

The figures are based on the levels of high school spending per pupil, popu­lation density and traffic flow.

Children in those areas are also likely to be surrounded by adults in employment, Halifax said.

Managing director Russell Galley said: “Measuring the best quality of life for children covers a range of factors including class size and academic results.

“Kids in the top-ranked places will often be surrounded by adults who also consider themselves to be happy.”