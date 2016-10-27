Creative firm Brass to create new roles after revenue surge

An integrated marketing agency with 86 staff aims to create new, Leeds-based graduate roles in 2017 after a sharp rise in revenues in 2016.

Brass, founded in 1983, is eyeing expansion for its PR team after the financial year from October 2015 to September 2016 saw a 32 per cent increase in profits.

Lucy Baird, who heads PR at Brass, said that a second senior account manager was set to join her team of five in January, and Ms Baird now expects to offer new roles for recent graduates.

Ms Baird told The Yorkshire Post: “It will be the more junior roles – account executive level.

“We are hoping to offer lots of opportunity for students coming out of university with a couple of years’ experience under their belt in PR looking for their first permanent job.

“It’s great to say we’re back with a bang after a few years of flat growth. This year’s success is down to our highly talented, personable team and the great relationships we have with our clients.”

David Lavelle, managing partner at Brass, said: “We will certainly be looking to recruit new people into our PR team.”

He added: “We are growing, so there is going to be a rolling programme of recruitment.”

Ms Baird added that her PR team aims to retain new talent with a “promote from within” policy.

While Brass is looking to grow its PR team, Ms Baird said that the marketing agency’s creative department was “huge”, with 40 staff. She emphasized the importance of creativity to the agency.