Crews from eight fire stations respond as Bradford tyre store engulfed in flames

Firefighters from eight West Yorkshire stations have battled a blaze at a tyre store in Bradford during the early hours.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2am this morning when a fire was reported at Autocare Tyre Centre in Garnett Street.

They found a single storey building used as for tyre storage was well alight.

Crews from Bradford, Shipley, Odsal, Fairweather Green, Cleckheaton, Rawdon, Otley and Featherstone attended the incident, using eight jets and breathing apparatus during the response.

A spokeswoman said the entire building, which measures about 60m by 15m, had been affected by the fire.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team was in attendance along with fire investigators.

Work is due to continue today to establish the cause.