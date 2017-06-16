Crews respond to fire at block of flats in Hull

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Hull this afternoon after being alerted to a fire in a bin shoot.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance arrived at the flats in Great Thornton Street within six minutes of receiving the call shortly after 2.30pm.

A Humberside Fire Service spokeswoman said crews remained at the scene but it appeared the fire had been contained to the bin shoot on the first floor.

She said they were using a fan to clear smoke while they awaited the arrival of the building's caretaker.

Firefighters from Calvert Lane, Clough Road and East Hull stations were involved in the response.