Crews tackle fire at Hull waste management site

Smoke poured from piles of burning household rubbish during a fire at a waste management site in Hull last night.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the fire in a storage unit on Stoneferry Road at around 9pm.

Seven engines were dispatched to the scene, with crews working until around 12.30am this morning to fully extinguish the flames.

Residents in the nearby area were advised to keep their windows closed, although the fire service said today that none of the waste involved was classed as hazardous.

A spokesman said fire investigators would return to the site again later today.