Firefighters are this morning (Friday) tackling a blaze in Huddersfield after a house caught fire.

Crews were called to the Lockwood area of Huddersfield at around 6.50 am.

Upon arrival, the former Pavilion building, on Lockwood Road, was completely engulfed by the flames, and crews requested four extra fire engines.

Three fire crews are currently at the site working to douse the flames.