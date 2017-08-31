Cricket fans urged to take cover after arrow is fired into Oval

Cricket fans at the Oval ground have been urged to move inside after what one player described as a “metal tipped arrow” was fired on to the pitch.

Play has been suspended in the County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex after a “projectile” was fired into the ground, in Kennington, south London, from outside, according to the competition’s official Twitter feed.

It said: “Play suspended at Kia Oval after a ‘projectile’ was fired into the ground from outside. Fans urged to move indoors.”

Police have been called.

Middlesex County Cricket Club tweeted: “Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square.”

Surrey cricketer Stuart Meaker tweeted: “Well...we have just officially gone off the field because a metal tipped arrow just landed on the pitch!!”