12 years for Doncaster ex-soldier who killed partner’s baby after she treated him ‘like doormat’

A FORMER Territorial Army soldier said to have been treated like a “doormat” by his partner, has been jailed for 12 years after shaking her baby son to death.

A court heart that the little boy’s family may never know what caused James Larkin, who was described as a “devoted and loving father”, to “snap” while he cared for the child.

James Larkin, from Doncaster, at Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard that Christopher died in hospital a day after he was violently shaken by Larkin, in September 2014. He was just under three months old.

The judge, Mrs Justice Andrews, said the defendant, who was not the boy’s biological father, had given different accounts of what happened and did not give evidence in his trial.

But she said she rejected his lawyers’ assertion that he had panicked and shaken Christopher in a medical emergency.

She said: “Christopher’s wider family may never find out what really happened on the morning of September 16 2014 or what it was that caused you to lose control and shake him so violently.”

Larkin, 26, was said to have done most of the childcare and cleaning at the house in Dunscroft, Doncaster he shared with Christopher’s mother, Laura Ostle. He was also the butt of her belittling comments.

The judge said Larkin had suffered a black eye at Ostle’s hands and he was so afraid of confrontations with her that he once hid in a cupboard and, on an another occasion, in a visiting handyman’s van.

She said Larkin was also “extraordinarily tolerant” of Ostle’s relationships with other men, including one she met online. She said: “You tolerated her bringing him back to the house and his staying overnight in her room and were civil to him when you met.”

The judge said: “Indeed, shortly before 6am on the morning that Christopher was injured - possibly while you were sitting in bed next to her feeding the baby, though you could have been downstairs preparing his bottle - Laura was continuing to engage in flirtatious texting with a man she had never met.”

The court heard Ostle had been diagnosed with an attachment disorder but the judge said to Larkin: “It does not account for her treating you like a doormat.”

She said Ostle had been the dominant partner in the relationship and, “not to put too fine a point on it, she made use of you”.

But she told Larkin it was “blindingly obvious to a parent” that you should not shake a baby.

She said what Larkin did was “not the action of man gripped by panic, endeavouring to save a life, but the action of man who had been driven by anger, frustration, exasperation, or combination of all three, to completely lose his self control”.

The judge said the case was “far removed” from that of a child being subjected to “sustained abuse over their short lifetime and then eventually killed by an uncaring or sadistic step-parent”. She told Larkin: “On the contrary, the evidence in this case portrays you as kind, loving and caring.”

Larkin, whom neighbours described as “childlike”, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial which finished last week. Both he and Ostle were found guilty of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Ostle was jailed for 18 months.