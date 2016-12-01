50 Bradford drivers ticketed for ‘anti-social parking’ on school run

POLICE have issued 50 tickets to drivers after a crackdown on “illegal and inconsiderate parking” outside schools in Bradford.

One vehicle without insurance was seized, and three other motorists were warned that their cars could also be taken if they continued to park anti-socially.

Schools across the district are co-operating in the operation, which will continue next year.

Sgt Adrian Wright, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We hope that the motorists are giving more thought to where they park when they pick up and drop off their children.”