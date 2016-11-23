Alleged burglar denies murdering father and daughter in Wakefield house fire

A MAN has denied the murder of a father and his daughter who died in a house fire in Wakefield last month.

Daniel Jones, 28, has also denied stealing a safe and its contents during an alleged burglary at a different address on the same street days before the house fire.

Andrew Broadhead.

Jones appeared at Leeds Crown Court today to face charges after the deaths of Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight year old daughter Kiera.

The fatal house fire at 55 Ash Crescent in Stanley broke out at around 4.20am on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and a 13-year-old girl, who cannot be identified, escaped the blaze with non-life threatening injuries.

Jones, who wore a grey sweatshirt, when he appeared via videolink from Wakefield Prison, entered pleas of not guilty to seven charges read to him by the court clerk.

Jones denied stealing a safe and its contents during an alleged burglary between October 14 and 17 at 53 Ash Crescent, Stanley.

He also denied arson with intent to endanger life on October 19 at 55 Ash Crescent, Stanley.

Jones pleaded not guilty to murdering Andrew Broadhead and Kiera Broadhead on October 19.

He also denied one charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered at 55 Ash Crescent, Stanley, on October 19.

Jones also pleaded not guilty to two charges of manslaughter,

A trial date was set for April 26, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, remanded Jones in custody.