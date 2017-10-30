Anti-fracking campaigners erect towers to block road in North Yorkshire

ANTI-Fracking campaigners erected two wooden towers to block a road at Kirby Misperton this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said Habton Road is currently closed to all vehicles and pedestrians after protesters erected two wooden towers in the middle of the road at 3am this morning. (Mon Oct 30)

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I know that protest activity has had a significant impact on the local community, particularly over the last few weeks. We are doing all we can to make sure residents can go about their daily lives safely and without disruption.

"Local neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs will continue to be active in Kirby Misperton and surrounding villages, addressing any concerns about the impact of protest activity."