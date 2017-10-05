Anti-fracking protester charged after climbing onto lorry in Whitby

A man has been charged after climbing onto the roof of a lorry in Whitby as part of anti-fracking protests.

The 21-year-old was arrested during an incident involving a Sky Scaffolding lorry yesterday.

Police were called to the business in Fairfield Way as protesters from the Kirby Misperton Protection Camp staged a 'pop-up protest' away from their main activities at Third Energy's site near Malton.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a business premises in the town, where a man had climbed onto the roof of a heavy goods vehicle. Officers spoke to him, and he climbed down and was arrested.

"He has been charged with hindering people carrying out their lawful business, an offence under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992."

The man will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court later this month.