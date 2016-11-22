APPEAL: 74-year-old woman knocked to ground in handbag robbery

A police appeal has been launched after a 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a robbery.

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 21).

She was approached from behind by the suspect who grabbed her shoulder and handbag.

As she turned around the suspect tried to force the bag from her grip and pulled the victim with such force, that she was knocked from her feet to the floor and left in the middle of the road.

While she was laid on the floor the suspect took the handbag and made off towards Spaines Road.

It occurred between 4.45pm and 4.55pm, as the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was walking along Richmond Avenue in Fartown, Huddersfield during heavy wind and rain.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male in his early 20's, around 5"3", wearing a brown hooded top with the hood up with a drawstring.

Constable Jack Hodges of Huddersfield CID said; "Understandably, the elderly victim was left very shaken following the incident, and thankfully wasn't seriously injured.

"I am certain, that even though it will have been dark there will be someone who saw what happened, seen the victim in the road, or who may have seen the suspect running from the scene with the victims black handbag and I would urge them to come forward with any information. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jack Hodges at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160698960. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.