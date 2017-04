Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman while she was out running.

He was on a bike, which he stopped before exposing himself on Saturday, between 5pm and 6pm, in the village of Healing near Grimsby.

Police say the incident was on Station Road and the man is described as white and wore glasses. He was wearing a black hoodie and was riding a blue bike which had a built-in battery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 217 of 16/04/17