Appeal for witnesses after Bradford assault

Police have issued an appeal after a man needed hospital treatment following an assault in Bradford.

The 35-year-old man suffered a broken wrist and bruising in an incident involving several men, which is thought to have occurred in The Royal Hotel in Clayton between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday November 12.

Two of the suspects are described as white. with one believed to be in his 50s, 5ft 11ins tall, muscular and bald.

He was clean shaven with scars on his face and ears and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The other is thought to be in his mid twenties, of similar height and large build.

He had short brown hair and slight brown facial stubble and was wearing a red t-shirt with a black pattern on it.

PC Katie Jones, of Bradford District CID, said: “The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident and I would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the pub at the time and witnessed what happened.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 2246 Jones at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160625808 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.