Appeal for witnesses after Pocklington assault

A pedestrian was left with facial injuries in Pocklington after a motorist got out of his vehicle and assaulted him.

It is alleged that the man then got back in his white van and left the scene at the Market Place on Thursday November 10.

A 29 year-old man was left with minor facial injuries.

A man in his 30s has been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident but officers are appealing for independent witnesses. Call 101 and quote crime reference number 2227887 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.