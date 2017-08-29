Appeal over criminal damage in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage that occurred in the town over the bank holiday weekend.

It happened on St Nicholas Street between Saturday August 26 and Tuesday August 29 where two windows of a small local business and a window of a rental car have been damaged. It is estimated that the cost of repair will be in the region of £300.

Officers are investigating and asking for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Contact 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Patrick or email nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.