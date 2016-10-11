Are you the man who was assaulted by driver near York racecourse?

Police are trying to find a man who was assaulted by the driver of a car near York Racecourse.

The victim, who has not yet come forward, was walking with another man on Friday evening when the car drove past them on Racecourse Road.

The driver stopped the car, got out and hit the man.

The victim, who is believed to be aged in his 60s or 70s, was left on the ground with head injuries.

A concerned member of the public alerted police, who arrested a 21-year-old Leeds man in connection with the incident.

He has been given police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers today appealed for witnesses who were in the area at around 6.40pm on Friday to get in touch.

They are also asking the victim of the attack to come forward.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Neel Seth or email neel.seth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with information.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160182814 when passing on information.