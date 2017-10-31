Armed police make arrest after raid on house in Leeds

Armed police swooped on a house in Leeds during the early hours of this morning.

The raid was carried out in connection with the ongoing investigation into an attempted murder in Beeston on Saturday.

Firearms officers arrested one man after carrying out the operation at an address Red Hall Way in Whinmoor.

Further arrests were made when armed police stopped vehicles in Leeds city centre and Bradford this afternoon.

A total of six men have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at the weekend.

Detectives believe it may be linked to a separate shooting in the Beeston area earlier this month.