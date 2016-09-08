Armed police raid on Leeds business

Police raided a business in Leeds yesterday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into gunshots being fired.

Firearms officers were seen pulling up in a number of vehicles and had their weapons drawn as they approached the shop in Broadway, Hawksworth.

They then forced open metal shutters to gain access to the building.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 9.20am yesterday, officers conducted a pre-planned firearms operation at business premises in Broadway as part of an ongoing enquiries to trace suspects in relation to a firearms discharge in Roundhay Road, Leeds, on August 16.

“No-one was found at the premises and enquiries are ongoing.”

Last month police received a number of calls reporting what were described as “loud bangs” in the Harehill area of the city.

An abandoned car, which had damage to the rear window, was also recovered.