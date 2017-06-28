Armed police respond to suspected stabbing in York

Armed police were called to the scene of a suspected stabbing in York this afternoon.

A team of officers, including the Firearms Support Unit, were called to an address in Margaret Street at 2.30pm following reports of a violent disturbance.

One man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A second was arrested at a property on nearby Hope Street.

The man in his 30s is being held in custody for questioning as police enquiries continue at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170113227 when providing details about the incident.