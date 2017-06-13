Armed police searching for man seen with gun in West Yorkshire town

Armed officers and the police helicopter have been searching for a man seen with a gun in a West Yorkshire town this morning.

Police received a report shortly before 9.10am about a man who appeared to be carrying a firearm in Hainsworth Road, Silsden.

A spokesman said the man had been described as white and around 30 years old.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and carried out a search with support from the police helicopter.

After searching for more than two hours, police issued an update to say that a man had been detained.