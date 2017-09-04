Armed police stop car in Leeds after report of man with handgun in pub car park

Armed police stopped a car in Leeds yesterday after a reported sighting of a man with a gun in a pub car park.

The man was said to be carrying what appeared to be a handgun when he was seen outside The Old White Hart, in Town Street, Beeston, at around 3.45pm.

A police spokesman today said: "The man left the scene in a car. Armed officers stopped the vehicle in Wortley Lane a short time later and three men were arrested.

"A small amount of crack cocaine was recovered from the vehicle but no firearm was found."

Two of the men have been charged with possession of a Class A drug and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

The third man was released without charge.