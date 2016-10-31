Armed robbers in balaclavas assaulted dog walker in Grimsby as clocks went back

A man was seriously injured by two armed robbers who demanded money from him as the clocks went back on Sunday.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered a broken arm, cuts and bruises during the incident in Grimsby.

He had been walking his dog in Hilda Street as the time neared 2am – the point when the clocks turned back to 1am to mark the end of British Summer Time.

The victim was approached by the two men in balaclavas who were carrying weapons, thought to be handtools.

They demanded money before assaulting him and stealing his Alcatel mobile phone and an amount of cash.

Police today said the victim had sought treatment for his injuries at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

Anyone who may have witnessed it or who knows anything about it is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 151 of 30 October 2016. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.