Armed robbers target Leeds bingo club for a second time

Four armed robbers demanded cash from staff at a Leeds bingo club during a 'terrifying' raid last night.

It is the second time this year that robbers brandishing weapons have targeted the Mecca Bingo in Hunslet.

On the previous occasion in August, customers and staff chased the suspects as they ran towards their getaway car.

Officers were called once again to the club in Balm Road shortly after 8.30pm last night.

Four robbers had entered the club, brandishing weapons which included a knife.

They made threats to staff before escaping with an amount of cash.

They are believed to have left the scene in a small dark colored vehicle.

Detective Inspector Simon Jessup, of Leeds District CID, said: “Extensive enquiries are underway following what has understandably been a terrifying experience for the staff and customers within the premises.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time of the incident. However, we would ask anyone who has not yet come forward, who has any information, to speak to the police.”

Anyone who was in the area or who may have any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting 13170524216.

Information can also be passed to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.