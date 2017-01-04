Armed robbery at Sainsbury Local shop in Sheffield

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a mini-market in Sheffield.

Cash was taken during the robbery at the Sainsbury Local in Mortimer Street by a man carrying a bladed weapon.

The robbery happened just before 10.30pm on Monday December 5, but police only released details today.

He is described as a 6ft-tall white man, aged 25-30, unshaven and of a large build.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1234 of 5 December.

Alternatively, anyone who saw the man can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.