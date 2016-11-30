Armed robbery attempt at 24 hour shop

Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt which took place in the early hours of this morning at a 24 hour shop.

A masked man allegedly entered the store on Ferry Road in Scunthorpe carrying a weapon and threatened the staff member for cash at 3.45am.

Distracted by an alarm, the intruder left the store without any money being handed over and is thought to have made off in the direction of Buckingham Street. The man is described as wearing dark clothing and white trainers.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 45.